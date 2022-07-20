WILLIAMSON — The city of Williamson has set a new date for its Red, White and Slide event, and is also working to expand the activities offered.
The event will now take place at noon Saturday, Aug. 27. Event coordinator Tonya Webb said the new date would put more of a focus on the event being a back-to-school bash, of sorts.
“I think it would be a great way and a fun way for the kids to end their summer officially,” Webb said.
Webb also said she had found a company in Huntington to partner with, which would offer a foam party, inflatables and other activities at the event. The city approved spending $500 for the services from the company.
The event was postponed from July 4 after the officer-involved shooting in Floyd County, Kentucky.
“(Thursday) night we lost heroes whose battlefield was much closer to home,” Mayor Charlie Hatfield previously said in a statement postponing the event. “Yet, the conditions were different from those over 75 years ago. The realism of sacrifice, the reality of loss of life, and serving with your brothers in harm’s way is strikingly similar. Our City had planned a wonderful event, ‘Red, White & Slide’ for our community for this year’s 4th of July. Respecting the fallen officers, the wounded, and their families, we will postpone this event and announce a new date at a later more appropriate time.”
Webb said cancellation of the event also allowed representatives of the city to assist both Pike and Floyd counties as needed while they recover from the incident.
“We just felt like it wouldn’t be right for the city to celebrate at such a sad time,” Webb said. “They’re just our neighboring county with Pike County, and a lot of our first responders wanted to be available to go assist them and attend funerals and things like that.”
