Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — The city of Williamson has set a new date for its Red, White and Slide event, and is also working to expand the activities offered.

The event will now take place at noon Saturday, Aug. 27. Event coordinator Tonya Webb said the new date would put more of a focus on the event being a back-to-school bash, of sorts.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you