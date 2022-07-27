WILLIAMSON — Sky High Geckos & Exotics prides itself on being both an exotic pet store and facilitating rescue of exotic animals when they can.
Owner Crystal Little said her interest in exotic animals came at a young age.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 10:31 am
“I’ve always dealt with exotic pets,” Little said. “I was always allergic to dogs and cats, and my grandparents had to part with them. They got me my first geckos, and that kind of started my gecko obsession back then.”
Sky High Geckos & Exotics is a family-owned business that specializes in Crested Geckos, Gargoyle Geckos, African Fat Tailed Geckos, Ball Pythons, Boas and California Kingsnakes. The store also offers other exotic pets and an array of pet supplies.
The business has been licensed since 2015, when Little began operating out of her home. Despite having to close down her brick and mortar last year for personal reasons, she’s happy to have been able to make a return.
“We opened March 14, 2020, but we had to temporarily close down in August 2021,” Little said. “We’ve been established; we’ve actually had our business license since 2015. We were home-based, and we were breeding exotic animals then. We did exotic animal expos, and we also sold online.”
On the rescue side of things, Little said she thinks the work is important because the care of exotic animals is so different from traditional pets that shelters are often not equipped to take on those types of rescues.
“We take in owner surrenders and try to get them quarantined and their medical care, and then we try to get them adopted out to proper homes,” Little said. “They contact me. There have been a lot that have come straight in and just asked if we could take it in. We’ve never turned down an exotic animal that needed our help because the local shelters are not equipped to deal with them.”
Sky High Geckos & Exotics is located at 31 East Third Ave., in Williamson. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit the business’s Facebook page.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.
