STONE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating after first responders found the body of a young girl following a house fire Friday, Nov. 15, in the Stone area of Pike County.
Police said that 11-year-old Ayla Eastwood was killed in the early morning blaze while her mother, Meredith Eastwood, is in the Pikeville Medical Center being treated for serious burns and smoke inhalation.
Investigators said 911 received a call around 4 a.m. in Stone that there was a house fire and someone was possibly still inside.
Crews reportedly found the body of Eastwood around 5:30 a.m. Police still have not released the cause of the fatal fire.
Ayla attended Mullins School, where according to a post on the school’s Facebook page, she was a sixth-grader and a member of the competition cheer team.
“She was loved by friends and faculty alike. Ayla was an excellent student in all areas ... Ayla’s friends describe her as ‘the most loving friend you could have.’ We will continue to remember her bright personality,” the post read.
The school said in a separate post that grief counselors were available for all students on Friday and on Monday.
Over the Moon Photography is holding a silent auction on their Facebook page to help the family.
It is auctioning off a family photo session valued at $175. One chance to win is $5.