Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The City of Williamson officially kicked off the holiday season this past weekend. The Tug Valley Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau began the activities with Williamson’s Christmas Kickoff on Friday evening, when Mayor Charlie Hatfield officially lit the City’s Christmas tree and lights throughout downtown. On Saturday, the Action In Mingo (A.I.M.) group hosted the Great White Way Christmas Celebration, which was capped off by the annual parade.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com