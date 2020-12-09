The City of Williamson officially kicked off the holiday season this past weekend. The Tug Valley Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau began the activities with Williamson’s Christmas Kickoff on Friday evening, when Mayor Charlie Hatfield officially lit the City’s Christmas tree and lights throughout downtown. On Saturday, the Action In Mingo (A.I.M.) group hosted the Great White Way Christmas Celebration, which was capped off by the annual parade.
Sights from Williamson's Christmas kick-off
- Williamson Daily News
