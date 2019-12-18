WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County AIM Group held the annual Great White Way (GWW) Christmas Extravaganza on Saturday, Dec. 7, in downtown Williamson.
Following the parade during which Santa and Mrs. Claus rolled into town, the fun headed inside the Cinderella Theater for several annual events including the ornament decorating and gingerbread house making workshops.
AIM President Jada Hunter said that both of these events were once again a big hit with the children. Tina Turk was the chair of the gingerbread workshop. The AIM group also held their annual bake-off as approximately 130 people who came into the Cinderella Theater after the parade had a chance to taste the beautiful cakes and other bake-off goodies, as well as being treated to chili provided by the ladies at Hurley’s Snack Bar and Bobbie Perkins of Varney.
Hot chocolate and wassail was also provided and served by the Williamson Women’s Club. Michelle Nunley was the winner of the GWW bake-off cake division and was awarded $100.