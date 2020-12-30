The first White Christmas in 10 years provided many Tug Valley area residents with opportunities to take some snapshots showcasing the area’s natural beauty. From the high elevations of Miner Mountain to the low-lying valley of Williamson, Matewan and Kermit, the blanket of snow had a entire region shining bright. Here are images from around the area taken by some the people who call the Tug Valley home.
Sights from the first 'White Christmas' in a decade
- Williamson Daily News
-
-
