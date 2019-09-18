Williamson Daily News
WILLIAMSON - The 2019 Coal Dust Run 5K/1-mile walk once again saw a large turnout this past weekend as nearly 300 runners registered for the annual event.
For the second straight year, the Coal Dust Run has been the second leg of the Tug Valley Road Runners Club Race Series.
The race series started with the Bill Smith Memorial 5K in Delbarton on Saturday, Aug. 31 and will end this weekend with the Frank O'Brien Memorial 8K/2-mile walk. The Coal Dust Run is an annual fundraiser for the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce and is a fun way for residents from the Tug Valley area and even beyond to celebrate their Appalachian heritage.