WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Deputy Sheriff’s Association marked its 25th anniversary of Shop with a Deputy on Dec. 15-16 during a shop with kids at the South Williamson Walmart.
The association has been able to provide a Christmas for kids in Mingo County since 1997, when the first Shop With A Deputy was held at Kmart.
President of the Deputy Sheriff’s Association when it began was Deputy J. W. Milum. There was a total of 39 kids present for the first year. In 1997 each child received $75.
The association now continues on this tradition with over 100 kids each year and are able to provide more financial assistance to these kids with a $100 shop.
