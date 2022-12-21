Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20221221-wdn-deputy.jpg
Buy Now

Isabella Thompson, 11 from Dingess, was one of the children treated to a $100 shop on Thursday, Dec. 15.

 Nancy Peyton | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Deputy Sheriff’s Association marked its 25th anniversary of Shop with a Deputy on Dec. 15-16 during a shop with kids at the South Williamson Walmart.

The association has been able to provide a Christmas for kids in Mingo County since 1997, when the first Shop With A Deputy was held at Kmart.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Tags

Recommended for you