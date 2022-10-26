WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission recently approved a bid for the purchase of new police cruisers for the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.
The process was put out to bid after a global shortage in microchips that has stalled the production of many items has also had a major impact on the manufacturing of police cruisers, leading to some potential issues for the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff Joe Smith approached the commission during its Sept. 20 meeting to discuss the age of his current fleet and the status of vehicles ordered by the county.
“As of today, I’m three cars down,” Smith said at the meeting. “I’ve got three deputies without cars. I’ve got two cruisers on the road — one with 177,000; one with 170,000. (And then there are) two with over 159,000; and five others with over 100,000.”
The county received funds from the USDA for four new cruisers nearly a year ago, which were ordered through the state contract process once the funds were approved. Additionally, the commission approved the purchase of eight more cruisers for the department.
Smith said he was informed by the dealer that Mingo would receive only three of those vehicles due to a production shortage. He said the issue is not unique to Mingo County, because no county was set to receive the number it had ordered as not enough were able to be produced.
Smith said he’d been attempting to contact multiple dealers, both within and outside of the state, but for any out-of-state vehicles the state contract process would have to be bid out.
The commission approved at that meeting soliciting bids for the purchase of up to eight new cruisers.
The commission opened the only two bids received in a special session Oct. 18. Both bids received were from out-of-state dealers: Whiteside of St. Clairsville, Ohio, and Don Franklin Motors in Somerset, Kentucky.
The commission approved the bid from Don Franklin Motors because it was the only one that had the cruisers in stock at the time of the bid. The approved purchase of $302,660 will cover eight cruisers — six Dodge Durango SUV-style vehicles and two Dodge Chargers.
