WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission recently approved a bid for the purchase of new police cruisers for the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.

The process was put out to bid after a global shortage in microchips that has stalled the production of many items has also had a major impact on the manufacturing of police cruisers, leading to some potential issues for the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.

