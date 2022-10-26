A warrant sweep in Wayne County and surrounding areas put 15 people behind bars recently on various drug charges.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit in coordination with Road Patrol Deputies, West Virginia State Police, Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and Martin County Sheriff’s Department in Kentucky, the suspects were arrested.
Police say the arrests stemmed from investigations by the county DEU in various locations in the county.
Thompson said he appreciates the continued cooperation with neighboring agencies and it helped make the sweep a success.
Those arrested and their charges are:
n Jason Perdue, of Fort Gay, is charged with two counts possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy.
n Sandra Lycans, of Fort Gay, is charged with pseudoephedrine altered — precursor of meth.
n Nickolas Perry, of Fort Gay, is charged with pseudoephedrine altered — precursor of meth.
n Joseph Copley, of Warfield, Ky., is charged with pseudoephedrine altered — precursor of meth and possession of a controlled substance.
n Melissa Cramer, of Genoa, is charged with pseudoephedrine altered — precursor of meth.
n William Blankenship, of Crum, is charged with pseudoephedrine altered — precursor of meth.
n Jessie Jackson, of Genoa, is charged with possession with intent to deliver.
n Jamison Fletcher, of Lavalette, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and pseudoephedrine altered — precursor of meth.
n Gary Miller, of Wayne, is charged with pseudoephedrine altered — precursor of meth.
n Timothy Mahon, of Williamson, is charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy to distribute 5 to 50 grams of methamphetamine and pseudoephedrine altered — precursor of meth.
n Christopher Parsley, of Williamson, was arrested in Mingo County and is charged with aiding and abetting and conspiracy to distribute 5 to 50 grams of methamphetamine.
n Brigett Gartin, of Williamson, was arrested in Mingo County and is charged with aiding and abetting, conspiracy to distribute 5 to 50 grams of methamphetamine and pseudoephedrine altered — precursor of meth.
Warrants were executed on Allen Flemings, of Kermit, at the Powell County Detention Center in Kentucky. Allen is charged with fleeing a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.
n James Harless, of Tomahawk, was arrested by the Martin County Sheriff’s Department and is charged with possession with intent to deliver and pseudoephedrine altered — precursor of meth.
n Melinda Mullins, of Kermit, was arrested after an investigation by Road Patrol Deputies and is charged with receiving and transferring as well as a current Circuit Court capias for burglary.