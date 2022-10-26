Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

A warrant sweep in Wayne County and surrounding areas put 15 people behind bars recently on various drug charges.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit in coordination with Road Patrol Deputies, West Virginia State Police, Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and Martin County Sheriff’s Department in Kentucky, the suspects were arrested.

