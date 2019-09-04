LOGAN - The City of Logan will debut its newest festival Saturday, Sept. 7.
The new one-day event will be known as the Shawnee Island Festival and, of course, it will be held at the Shawnee Island park that opened to the public less than a year ago in October 2018. The event is the latest of several festivals hosted by the city throughout the year, and it also features its own festival queen, Alexa Adkins, who was crowned during the Logan city council meeting Aug. 13.
The festival will feature inflatables, a DJ, karaoke, a free movie on the island, free popcorn, s'mores, hot dogs and more. Mayor Serafino Nolletti said the city came up with the festival as a way to provide locals with another event that has a family-friendly atmosphere.
"We're just really looking forward to it," Nolletti said. "It's all free. We strive to try to have these events throughout the year, and we try to make them all free. We like having a family atmosphere for people to bring their kids and adults too to enjoy themselves."
Anticipation for the festival is high, Nolletti said, with local coffee shop Hot Cup even putting out a new Shawnee Island Festival smoothie, which is said to taste like an orange creamsicle.
"We stay very, very busy not just with city business, but with all these other events we do, and it keeps us busy and we like being active and staying busy, and we're more than lucky that we have a bunch of people, employees and a council that has backed all these events," Nolletti added.
Also scheduled to be a part of the festival is a flag-raising ceremony at the Gold Star Memorial Swing Circle on the island. The Shawnee Island Festival will begin at 6 p.m. and last until about 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Shawnee Island is located beside Plaza Lanes/American Legion Post 19 right before coming into downtown Logan.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196.