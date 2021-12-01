WILLIAMSON — A man from McCarr, Kentucky, was named in a recently released criminal complaint from September that details the sexual abuse of two juvenile females.
Gregory E. Duty, 22, of McCarr, Kentucky, was charged with two counts of sexual abuse by a parent/guardian and two counts of first degree sexual assault. According to the complaint, the crimes date back to July 1, 2020. Duty is identified as the boyfriend of the girls’ mother.
Police say the crimes were discovered after the two juvenile female victims were given a forensic interview by the Mingo County Child Advocacy Center.
Duty is named in a public record criminal complain filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court on Sept. 7 and signed by Magistrate Jim Harvey. He has since posted bond from jail.
The arresting officer was TFC R.L. Jennings of the Williamson West Virginia State Police detachment. The officer contacted during the course of the investigation was Deputy J.D. Tincher of the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.
In other recent criminal complaints named in Mingo Magistrate Court, Dwayne David Clark, 42, of Williamson, was named in a sexual assault arrest dated Oct. 26. According to the complaint, Clark forced himself sexually on a female victim at Goodman Manor in Williamson after being told to stop multiple times.
Clark was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court on a $10,000 cash-only bond and is behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.
Shauna Kaye Salmons, 42, of Baisden, was named in a criminal complaint dated Nov. 21 in which she is charged with burglary and simple possession of a controlled substance. According to the complaint, Salmons was caught inside a residence owned by her brother after she had been evicted in October.
The victim advised police that the doors to the residence had been padlocked from the outside, so he presumed his sister had broken a window to enter the residence. When arrived at the residence, they say they found Salmons inside the residence, and she acknowledged that she had been evicted and had broken the bedroom window to enter the residence.
While attempting to place Salmons into custody, police say she was asked if she had anything on her person, at which time she pulled out a small, clear plastic baggy from her bra. Police say the baggy contained a white crystalline substance that Salmons identified as methamphetamine.
Salmons was arraigned by Mingo County Magistrate Donald Sansom on a $5,000 surety/cash bond. She is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail.