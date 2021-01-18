WILLIAMSON — Several people have filed to run for office in the upcoming bipartisan Williamson municipal election, with the primary set for April and the general election set for June.
Candidates have until Saturday, Jan. 30, to file to run for mayor or a member of city council.
As of press deadline Monday, only one person had filed paperwork to run for mayor of Williamson, according to Williamson City Clerk Cheri Horton. Williamson Health and Wellness Center Chief Financial Officer David Jewell, who lives in Ward 4 and is a Republican, said he decided to run for mayor because he thinks he can bring people together to work toward a better future.
“With everything going on in the country right now and even on the local level, the divide between the people has been greater than ever before,” Jewell said. “In this area we need someone who can bring all of the people together to work as one, and I believe I can be the man to do that.”
Prior to becoming CFO for WHWC, Jewell served as the CFO at Coalfield CAP and the director of finance for the East Kentucky Expo Center.
Although Jewell was the only candidate to officially file for mayor as of press deadline, it is widely expected that incumbent Charlie Hatfield will seek re-election. Former Williamson City Councilman Ricky Wilkerson announced on his Facebook that he would also file to run for mayor this week.
Six candidates have filed to run for a seat on the city council in their respective wards.
Joseph Bucci filed to represent Ward 1. Bucci is a young, local business owner in the city and is the great-grandson of former Williamson Police Chief Rossi Bucci and the grandson of Lt. Alex “Poochie” Bucci.
Two have already filed to represent Ward 2, incumbent Sherrie Hairston-Brown and Stuart Hight, who will both run as Democrats.
Hairston-Brown has been on council since the early 2000s. Hight also challenged her in the 2017 city election, but finished with only 26 votes to Hairston-Brown’s 76.
In Ward 3, Democrat incumbent Ralphie Hall has filed for re-election.
In Ward 4, Mingo County Coroner David “Mike” Casey and Michael Maynard filed to serve the residents of the West End and Fairview addition communities.
Williamson’s primary election is scheduled for April 13, while the general election is set for June 8.
Currently, Hatfield serves as the city’s mayor while the council is made up of Randy Price (Ward 1), Hairston-Brown (Ward 2), Hall (Ward 3) and Joe Venturino (Ward 4).