MATEWAN — A seventh person has been arrested and charged by the West Virginia State Police as part of the investigation into an alleged murder that took place in North Matewan on April 10.
Alaina Ryan Hatfield, 39, was arraigned by Mingo County Magistrate Jim Harvey on April 22 on charges of accessory after the fact of murder and obstructing an officer.
According to the criminal complaint, on Friday, April 21 the undersigned officer received an audio statement from Hatfield advising that she was not at the residence at the time of the stabbing. The undersigned officer has multiple other witnesses placing Hatfield inside of the residence where the incident took place.
According to the complaint, Hatfield also advised during a statement she was inside of the residence and attempted to help the victim after the fact to get out of the residence.
The officer noted in the complaint that Hatfield did not attempt to call 911 during or after the incident.
As reported in the Williamson Daily News last week, six other people have been arrested and charged in relation to the stabbing death of 27-year-old Cory Marcum, according to criminal complaints filed in Mingo County by the West Virginia State Police.
