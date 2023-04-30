Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Seventh Person Arrested in Relation to Matewan Murder
Alaina Ryan Hatfield 

 Courtesy of West Virginia Regional Jail Authority

MATEWAN — A seventh person has been arrested and charged by the West Virginia State Police as part of the investigation into an alleged murder that took place in North Matewan on April 10.

Alaina Ryan Hatfield, 39, was arraigned by Mingo County Magistrate Jim Harvey on April 22 on charges of accessory after the fact of murder and obstructing an officer.

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.

