maynard.jpg

Maynard

 Courtesy of WVSP

DELBARTON - Memorial services have been set for Sgt. Cory Maynard of the West Virginia State Police, who was killed in the line of duty Friday.

Maynard, 37, will be honored during services at Mingo Central High School Wednesday, June 7. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m., with Major Jim Mitchell officiating. Visitation will be held for the public from noon to 3 p.m. prior to the service.

Nancy Peyton Brown is the Regional Weeklies Editor for HD Media's publications.

