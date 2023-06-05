DELBARTON - Memorial services have been set for Sgt. Cory Maynard of the West Virginia State Police, who was killed in the line of duty Friday.
Maynard, 37, will be honored during services at Mingo Central High School Wednesday, June 7. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m., with Major Jim Mitchell officiating. Visitation will be held for the public from noon to 3 p.m. prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Damien Hart of Shepherd University PD; Jim Hannon, a retired Ohio Highway Patrol officer; and West Virginia State Police Troopers Tyler Hannon, Jonathan Ziegler, Thomas Boggs and Kyle Johnson.
The procession route to honor the life of Sgt. Maynard will proceed from Mingo Central High School onto King Coal Highway, continuing onto Route 65, continuing onto Route 52, continuing onto 119 North to Chapmanville, West Virginia.
As per his final wishes, Maynard was a tissue donor and was transported for donations to be made. Also in honoring his wishes, his remains will be cremated following the services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville.
According to his obituary, Sgt. Maynard served 15 years with the West Virginia State Police.
He began working at an early age at Food City, with his wife, Rachel, where he formed many relationships that lasted his lifetime. He was a proud patriot of “Merica” and an avid fan of baseball, especially the Baltimore Orioles, and he loved traveling to Ireland and listening to jazz music.
In 2015, Sgt. Maynard was awarded the Lifesaving Award for saving a pursuit suspect’s life in January 2014.
Maynard had two children, Zoe Aislinn and Finnegan Cory Maynard.
Maynard was killed Friday while responding to a shots fired call near Matewan, West Virginia. The suspect in the case - Timothy Kennedy, 29 of Beech Creek - was later apprehended after a nearly seven-hour long manhunt. He is currently being held without bond at Southwestern Regional Jail on first degree murder charges.
Nancy Peyton Brown is the Regional Weeklies Editor for HD Media's publications.