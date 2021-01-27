The Hatfield-McCoy Trail System is still frequented with trail riders even in the cold winter months as riding enthusiasts continue to take to the trails in Mingo County and surrounding areas to enjoy the serenity of the Tug Valley area this time of year. Local lodging facilities, such as Sport Outfitters in Williamson, continue to house guests even in the winter months and offer guided tours. Although the spring, summer and even fall months are typically known for the best riding on the trails, the peace and tranquility of the Appalachian Mountains after it has shed its leaves during the winter months is also a sight to behold. For more information on guided tours along the Hatfield-McCoy Trails, visit the Tug Valley Area CVB Facebook page or website or check out the Facebook pages of local lodging facilities such as Sport Outfitters, Trail 10 House and ATV Tours and Devils Backbone and Resort, among others.
Serenity of winter in full effect on HM Trails
- Williamson Daily News
