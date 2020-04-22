In 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic, West Virginians have until July 15, 2020, to file their federal and state income tax returns.
Filing earlier, especially if a refund is likely (67% of Americans received one in 2019), is smart because identity theft is still a threat. A scammer can fraudulently file your tax returns, claiming to be you, and direct the refunds to themselves. It just takes some basic identity information to steal your refunds, and you won’t know it until your tax returns are rejected.
When working on taxes, everyone appreciates a way to lower them, especially through tax credits. Each dollar of a credit eliminates a dollar of tax.
To claim such a federal or state credit, a taxpayer must file a tax return, but does not have to itemize deductions.
Federal law provides an earned income tax credit for anyone with lower income who is raising one or more children.
Around the country, many working grandparents are raising grandchildren and may be eligible for this federal tax credit. The amount is based on earnings from employment (not government benefits) and the number of dependents. More details are available at https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/individuals/earned-income-tax-credit.
For older or disabled homeowners, West Virginia’s Senior Citizens Tax Credit and Homestead Excess Property Tax Credit help lower income taxes.
As part of the state’s property tax system, the Homestead Exemption program reduces the taxes owed on owner-occupied property for those who are age 65 and older or permanently disabled and who have signed up at their county assessor’s office for the exemption. There is no income requirement for this exemption. Under the program, the first $20,000 of the home‘s assessed value is exempt, or non-taxable, for property tax purposes every year.
Those qualifying for the Homestead Exemption on property taxes may be eligible for the Senior Citizens Tax Credit to lower state income taxes. The West Virginia State Tax Department’s Form SCTC-1, sent out in January each year, will list the amount of the tax credit that can be claimed.
There is also a low income requirement for Senior Citizens Tax Credit eligibility that is determined when calculating the amounts for the tax return.
The second income tax credit for those qualifying for the Homestead Exemption is the Homestead Excess Property Tax Credit. When a person’s or couple’s residential property taxes exceed 4% of their income, they are eligible for a tax credit for the excess amount. The maximum credit is $1,000.
If a person qualifies for both credits, the amount of the Senior Citizens Tax Credit will reduce the amount of the Homestead Excess Property Tax Credit that can be claimed.
Additional information is available at https://tax.wv.gov/Individuals/SeniorCitizens/Pages/SeniorCitizensTaxCredit.aspx.
Many want to use their tax refund to buy a car or truck. Remember, under a new state law West Virginia dealers can choose not provide any warranty at all on a used vehicle with over 100,000 miles, that is older than seven years, or is selling for less than $4,000. This is an “as is” sale and only makes sense if you protect yourself by having your own mechanic check the vehicle thoroughly before buying. Get the free online AutoCheck or Carfax report for the vehicle’s history, too.
Seniors, age 60 and over and living in the state, with questions about tax credits or other legal issues can call the West Virginia Senior Legal Aid hotline at 800-229-5068 for free assistance.