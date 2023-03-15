A state senator was escorted out of the Senate chambers Friday for shouting objections as lawmakers rushed to pass bills before the end of the legislative session.
Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, was escorted out of chamber by the Senate sergeant-at-arms for being disruptive shortly after he began shouting protests to the Senate’s decision to suspend constitutional rules, something that body has done several times during this legislative session.
“Very early into today’s Senate floor session, the Senator from Randolph repeatedly chose to be loud and disruptive in an effort to interfere with the body’s ability to conduct its business,” Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said in a statement issued after the incident. “Senator Karnes chose day 58 of the 60-day session to object to a procedural motion, to which he had never objected before. It is clear he did so only to obstruct the Senate from completing its work.”
Karnes said he warned Senate leadership ahead of the planned protest in a letter that questioned whether bills leaving committee were being accurately represented on the Senate floor. Additionally, bills that often contain pages of complex legal code have been amended in committee only minutes before lawmakers were asked to vote on them on the floor, he said in the letter.
“It’s really just the culmination of a session where the rules are constantly changed,” Karnes said Friday after his removal from chambers. “I’ve mostly tried to work behind the scenes to make things happen and improve the situation. But here we are at the end of the session and, if anything, it’s gotten worse. I felt like it was important that we at least call some attention to this.”
In order to bring attention to the issue, Karnes said he planned to request that engrossed bills be read in full. An engrossed bill is a bill that has been passed by one body and messaged to another.
While the Senate was receiving messages from the House early in Friday’s floor session and was considering whether to concur with a House amendment to a bill, Karnes sought recognition and made the request.
Karnes’ timing led Blair to rule that he was out-of-order.
Karnes held further objections until the Senate reached an engrossed bill and Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, asked for unanimous consent to suspend constitutional rules that bills be read three times on three separate days.
Karnes demanded the bill be read in full, but Blair again ruled that he was out of order, this time saying the Senate had already voted to suspend rules.
Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, then pointed out that, under the rules of the Senate, the power to recognize speakers falls to the president. Karnes’ further objections were ignored, so he began to shout them as the Senate continued its business.
Blair gathered Senate leaders around the podium for a conference and, afterward, Takubo asked for a 10-minute recess. When the Senate returned to the floor, President Pro Tempore Donna Boley, R-Pleasants, requested that Blair have the Senate sergeant-at-arms remove Karnes from the chamber.
According to Blair’s statement, Karnes was removed when it became clear that he “had no intent to conduct himself with the decorum expected of a member of the Senate”
Karnes had a different interpretation, saying it’s constitutionally required to read engrossed bills in full.
“He [Blair] did not want to hear me make that demand. So when I did make that demand several times, he decided that demanding that the Constitution of the state of West Virginia be followed was disorderly and had a senator make a motion to remove me for being disorderly,” Karnes said after being escorted out. “It’s a constitutional requirement but this particular Senate president doesn’t believe the Constitution applies to him.”
According to Blair’s statement, no vote of the body was necessary on the motion to remove Karnes.
Senate Rule 51 states, “No Senator shall be taken into custody by the Sergeant at Arms on any question of complaint of breach of privilege until the matter is examined by the Committee on Rules and reported to the Senate, unless by order of the presiding officer,”
Had the motion by Boley been to expel Karnes for his behavior, a vote of two-thirds of the members elected would have been necessary, per Senate Rule 52, according to Blair’s statement.
Per West Virginia Constitution Article 6, Section 25, “Each house may punish its own members for disorderly behavior, and with the concurrence of two thirds of the members elected thereto, expel a member, but not twice for the same offense,” according to the Blair’s statement.