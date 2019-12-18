BELFRY, Ky. — A tractor-trailer carrying a bulldozer overturned just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 119 at the Speedway in Belfry, Kentucky.
The semi was traveling in the northbound lane when it tumbled over and spilled construction equipment. Traffic in the northbound lane was diverted onto Main Street behind Rogers Funeral Home and back to U.S> 119 on Smiths Road.
Kentucky State Police and other first responders were on scene.
The sharp curve has been the scene of several other accidents in the past, several involving tractor-trailers.
The driver of the truck reportedly walked away uninjured.