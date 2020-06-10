WILLIAMSON — Protesters rallied for the second time in Williamson this past week as local residents continued to stand up and use their voice to seek justice for George Floyd, who died March 25 while in custody by the Minneapolis Police Department. Floyd’s death sparked outrage across the country as citizens protested against police brutality and racial inequality. Former city councilman Rick Wilkerson organized both marches, which have remained peaceful. The march began on Vinson Street and ended on Second Avenue in front of the Mingo County Courthouse. A handful of speakers, including several local pastors, spoke at the most recent protest at the courthouse steps.
— Williamson Daily News