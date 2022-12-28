Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, KY — Along with others remaining across the Unites States, the Sears Hometown Store at the South Side Mall has announced it will be closing its doors.

“With great sadness we are announcing that we got the call from corporate that our store will be closing along with all the other Hometown Stores across the country,” the store announced on its Facebook page.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

