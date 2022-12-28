SOUTH WILLIAMSON, KY — Along with others remaining across the Unites States, the Sears Hometown Store at the South Side Mall has announced it will be closing its doors.
“With great sadness we are announcing that we got the call from corporate that our store will be closing along with all the other Hometown Stores across the country,” the store announced on its Facebook page.
Roughly 100 Sears Hometown locations were permanently closed earlier this year in May, leaving roughly half of its remaining retail footprint.
Sears Hometown and Outlet stores were spun-off by Sears Holdings in 2012. As recently as of 2019, Sears Hometown had 750 stores in the United States.
According to the Sears Hometown Stores website, all stores from coast to coast will be losing their doors. Liquidation sales are already taking place.
The location at the South Side Mall did not provide an official closure date.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.