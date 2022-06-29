The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Family Assistance will accept School Clothing Allowance applications from July 1-31 for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia Schools.
Each eligible child will receive a $200 benefit to be used for purchasing school clothing or clothing goods for families who sew clothing for children.
Families with school-aged children who currently receive West Virginia Works cash assistance and parents and guardians of children in foster care will automatically receive the School Clothing Allowance benefits for each school-age child in the home by the end of June.
Children 4-18 who receive SNAP benefits, are enrolled in school and whose household income is under 130% of the Federal Poverty Level will also receive the allowance by the end of June.
Families who received the School Clothing Allowance in 2021 and have Medicaid coverage should receive a new application in the mail in late June.
Others may be eligible for benefits based on income limit by household size. The following limits by household are: $1,396 for one person, $1,888 for two people, $2,379 for three people, $2,871 for four people, $3,363 for five people, $3,855 for six people, $4,347 for seven people, $4,839 for eight people, $5,331 for nine people and $5,823 for 10 people.
Verification for income must be submitted with an application.
Families may apply online at www.wvpath.org or request a paper application be mailed by contacting their local DHHR office or calling 1-877-716-1212.
Recipients of the benefits will receive an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card in place of a paper voucher. This allows for online transactions and increases choice of vendors.
The EBT card operates like a debit card and can be used at any retailer who accepts EBT cash transactions.
Parents or guardians of children in foster care will receive their benefit as a check.