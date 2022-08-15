Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Board of Education members hired School Building Authority Executive Director David Roach as the new state schools superintendent Aug. 10 without a search or a public solicitation of applicants.

The school board needed a new superintendent after earlier that day approving current Superintendent Clayton Burch’s request to transfer to lead the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. Burch made that request in a letter Aug. 5.

