ATLANTA — The U.S. Small Business Administration recently announced that two Business Recovery Centers are open in Elkhorn and Virgie, Kentucky.

These Business Recovery Centers are established to provide one-on-one assistance in submitting a disaster loan application for Kentucky businesses impacted by the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that began July 26.

