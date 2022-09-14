ATLANTA — The U.S. Small Business Administration recently announced that two Business Recovery Centers are open in Elkhorn and Virgie, Kentucky.
These Business Recovery Centers are established to provide one-on-one assistance in submitting a disaster loan application for Kentucky businesses impacted by the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that began July 26.
The disaster declaration covers Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties in Kentucky, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.
Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Bell, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, McCreary, Morgan and Wolfe in Kentucky; Campbell and Claiborne in Tennessee; Buchanan, Dickenson, and Wise in Virginia; and Mingo and Wayne in West Virginia.
- 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, Elkhorn Public Library, 150 East Main Street, Elkhorn, KY 41522.
- 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, Vesta Roberts Johnson Memorial Library, 180 Highway 610 West, Virgie, KY 41572.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, visitors to the Business Recovery Centers are encouraged to wear a face mask.
Customer service representatives will be available to answer questions about the disaster loan program and assist business owners in completing their applications.
Businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.
Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20% of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, elevation, retaining walls and landscaping to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.
For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.
Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed personal property.
To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.
The physical loan application deadline expires Sept. 28. The deadline to return economic injury applications is May 1, 2023.