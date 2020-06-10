WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Sazon Mexican Restaurant as the the winner of the Spotlight Business of the Month for the month of June this past week.
“Sazon continues to be a bright spot in our community and continuous supporter of the chamber. During the COVID crisis, Sazon remained open to keep the community well fed!,” a post on the Chamber’s Facebook page read. “They’ve continued to upgrade their business, including new booth seating with handcrafted artwork on the backs.”
Sazon is located at 101 Prichard St., in downtown Williamson.