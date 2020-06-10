Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

sazon.jpg

Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce Interim Director Randall Sanger presented Sazon Mexican Restaurant with the Spotlight Business of the Month sign after they were named the award winner for the month of June this past week.

 Courtesy of the Valley Chamber of Commerce

WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Sazon Mexican Restaurant as the the winner of the Spotlight Business of the Month for the month of June this past week.

“Sazon continues to be a bright spot in our community and continuous supporter of the chamber. During the COVID crisis, Sazon remained open to keep the community well fed!,” a post on the Chamber’s Facebook page read. “They’ve continued to upgrade their business, including new booth seating with handcrafted artwork on the backs.”

Sazon is located at 101 Prichard St., in downtown Williamson.