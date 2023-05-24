Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Superintendent Ryan Saxe speaks during a Cabell County Board of Education meeting on April 5, 2022, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe was recently elected president of the West Virginia Association of School Administrators.

Saxe has served as Cabell County’s superintendent since 2017. He said he is honored to have been elected and looks forward to working with the state’s stakeholders and other administrators during his term, which begins July 1.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

