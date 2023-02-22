Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Randall Sanger is a photographer and Williamson native.

 Courtesy of Randall Sanger

WILLIAMSON — The Sanger Gallery is set to open a new exhibit in March.

The Collective, which houses The Sanger Gallery, will host an opening reception for the new exhibition “The Art of Water” at 5 p.m. March 25. Feature pieces will include new releases as well as personal and customer favorites. Light appetizers and refreshments will be provided, and live music will be performed by Alan Riffle.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.

