Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Jeremiah Samples

Legislative adviser Jeremiah Samples, a former deputy secretary with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, talks to members of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Children and Families about the risks associated with children aging out of the foster care system in the state.

 WV Legislative Photography | Courtesy photo

West Virginia has the right policies to help children transitioning out of foster care, but they are not being effectively applied, a top legislative adviser told lawmakers.

Jeremiah Samples, a former deputy secretary with the Department of Health and Human Resources, recently gave a presentation to the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Children and Families in which he discussed the risks associated with children aging out of the state’s foster care system. Samples is now an adviser for the Joint Committee on Government and Finance.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter

@RadkinsWV.

Recommended for you