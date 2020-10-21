The two candidates for the office of Sheriff in Mingo County continue to make their case to voters ahead of the Nov. 3 election day.
Democrat Joe Smith of Naugatuck and Republican Ernest Sammons of Gilbert seek to serve as the chief law enforcement officer of Mingo County.
Ernest Sammons (R)
Sammons was born and raised at the head of Gilbert Creek but moved away from Mingo County in 1957 when he was a child. He was enlisted in the U.S. Navy by the age of 16 and spent four years on active duty.
After the military, he obtained his GED and began learning about the world of computers in 1965. He spent the next 40-plus years living in Virginia Beach and eventually was the CEO of his own computer technology firm, writing banking software and hardware.
Sammons has an extensive background, as he also served as the director of date processing for a 850-bed hospital in Portsmouth, Virginia, developed desktop biometrics, fingerprint imaging and facial recognition for computers, and did some work as a system analyst.
Sammons retired in 2015 and returned to Mingo County. He has taken over the operations of the Twisted Gun Golf Course, which is located on a reclaimed mining site in Wharncliffe.
He said when he moved back to the Gilbert area five years ago that he couldn’t believe the shape the county was in, and particularly touched on Mingo County’s current economic status, the ongoing drug epidemic and the county’s pollution problem.
Sammons said he decided to run for the office of sheriff because he thinks he has the leadership qualities to help Mingo County buck the current trend and move the county he loves in a positive direction.
“Coming back to Mingo County, after a short time, I really started to come face-to-face with the conditions within this county, and they are appalling, to say the least,” Sammons said. “We have drugs throughout this county, everywhere you go drug deals are going down. ... We have trash and pollution throughout this county. We have no jobs. We have virtually no medical facilities here in the county. ... I decided that I just could not sit back and watch this go without doing something. I feel I have the leadership capacity, vision and work ethic to really improve the quality of life for the people here.”
Sammons said that if elected, cleaning up the drug problem in Mingo County would be the top priority, which in turn would help attract more businesses and jobs to the area.
“Things are not easy, and if I’m elected sheriff what I’m facing will not be easy,” Sammons said. “But you can clean this county up, you can attract business here, you can create jobs, you can improve the education system. But it takes people who are committed to doing those things.”
Sammons said if he was voted as sheriff he would create neighborhood night watches in communities throughout the county and the various crime watch groups would meet once a month with a Mingo County deputy. He also said he would require all of his deputies to wear a body camera at all times.
Joe Smith (D)
Joe Smith, who has served as the chief field deputy for the Sheriff’s Department since 2013, is a lifelong resident of Mingo County who graduated from Tug Valley High School in 1997.
He graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy in 2001, which is the same year he was hired at the MCSD under former Sheriff Tennis Hatfield.
Smith told the Williamson Daily News prior to the primary election in June that he had just over 1,130 hours of in-service time, which includes various training courses, and said he thinks that his experience would help him be successful as sheriff.
“My entire platform has been qualifications and experience matters. I’m the only certified police officer actually running for sheriff,” Smith said. “In certain states you can’t even run for sheriff unless you are a certified police officer, unfortunately West Virginia is not one of them.”
Smith said he worked as a detective under previous Sheriff Lonnie Hannah investigating drug activity in the county, and during that time had more than 400 felony cases go through Magistrate Court.
Smith said that arrest numbers for each officer in the county is public information and can be accessed at the computer in Mingo County Magistrate Court Clerk’s Office.
Smith said the Sheriff’s Department has a deputy on the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force Team. He said he thinks it is a valuable tool for the county, but he would like to bring back the detective position in hopes of curtailing drug activity.
Smith won in a landslide in the primary election as he totaled 2,158 votes beating Democratic candidates Earl Spence, Dave Stratton and Jeff Cline, who totaled 823, 457, and 371 votes respectively.
Sammons ran unopposed in the primary election on the Republican ticket and gained 917 votes.
Current Mingo County Sheriff James Smith is term-limited and cannot run again. He was first chosen as sheriff in a 2013 special election to replace slain Sheriff Eugene Crum.
The sheriff of the county serves as its chief law enforcement officer, charged with the responsibility of policing the county and keeping the peace, including the power to make arrests.
In addition to duties related to law enforcement, the sheriff also serves as the treasurer of the county and collects all taxes levied by the county. The sheriff serves a maximum of two four-year terms and has a salary of $50,266 in Mingo County.
The Mingo County Clerk’s Office is offering early voting from Oct 21 to Oct. 31 at the courthouse. This year, they decided to offer early voting in three more locations during the same dates, to allow for social distancing.
Early voting locations will be offered at the Harless Center in Gilbert from Oct. 21 to Oct 24, at Town Hall in Matewan from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29 and at Town Hall in Kermit from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, and all regular polling places will be open for in-person voting.