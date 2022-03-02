CINDERELLA — Brandon Sammons, a Gilbert businessman, was selected by the Mingo County Board of Education on Feb. 22 to fill the vacancy created by former board member Sabrina Grace.
Grace resigned Jan. 29 after filing to run for a seat in the West Virginia State Senate in District 6 in the upcoming May Republican primary. Grace was originally elected to the MCBOE in 2016 and re-elected in 2020.
Sammons will serve in the position until June 30. After that, the candidate placing fourth in the vote in the May primary election will fulfill the remainder of Grace’s unexpired term, according to a state statute regarding magisterial districts.
The top three vote-getters in May will assume the seats that are open this election cycle, which are those currently occupied by Tom Slone, John Preece and board president James Ed Baisden.
Sammons was one of four individuals who submitted letters expressing interest in the position. According to Superintendent Dr. Johnny Branch, two of them did not meet the qualifications listed on the job posting, and one decided to withdraw from consideration.
Sammons is president of S&S Propane Supply, LLC, in Gilbert and owner of Sammons Supply and Contracting in Gilbert. He also serves on the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority Board of Directors.
Board candidates who are running in the May primary are:
STAFFORD DISTRICT: Justin Billy Endicott of Gilbert.
LEE DISTRICT: John Warren Preece (i) of Delbarton, Amy Dearfield Hannah of Delbarton, Eric Evans of Williamson.
KERMIT-HARVEY DISTRICT: James Ed Baisden (i) of Dingess and Scott Grimmett of Lenore.
WILLIAMSON DISTRICT: Tom Slone (i) of Williamson.