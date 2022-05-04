To celebrate National Nurses Week, we asked readers to send in tributes to our local nurse heroes who are risking their lives to save others. Each year, the week begins on May 6 and ends May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who was born in 1820.
We send our appreciation to all nurses. Thank you for all you do!
Arlene Gartin
WORKPLACE: Retired nurse from Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Kentucky.
CITY: Delbarton
TELL US ABOUT THE NURSE: Arlene, now retired from her nursing career, has never laid her stethoscope down. With health issues of her own now, she still manages to find time to care for someone, when in need. She is a blessing to many and loved so much. I’m proud of my sister.
SUBMITTED BY: Ellie Gartin of Delbarton
Samantha Newsome
WORKPLACE: Dermatology Associates, Williamson
CITY: Lenore
TELL US ABOUT THE NURSE: She is a very dedicated and hard working nurse that truly loves her job and cares deeply about each and every one of her patients. She is also a wonderful mother, and I look up to her everyday and hope that one day I can be a nurse just like her.
SUBMITTED BY: Alyssa Newsome of Lenore