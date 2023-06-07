Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Defensive
West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training Director Frank Foster defended his office’s enforcement approach amid criticism from Coal Mine Health and Safety Board members during the board’s latest meeting.

Concerns about state mine safety enforcement emerged during and after an inspector’s report on the state’s investigation of a fatal incident at a Mingo County mine in February at the Coal Mine Health and Safety Board’s latest meeting.

Some board members questioned why stronger and swifter penalties weren’t issued in response to the incident resulting in the Feb. 26 death of dozer operator Billy Mapes, 73, at Appalachian Resource West Virginia LLC’s Grapevine East Surface Mine near Thacker.

