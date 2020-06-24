MOUNT GAY, W.Va. — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is rescheduling its popular S-CON Gaming and Pop Culture Convention this summer, due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, and in the interest of public safety. The convention is now scheduled for Saturday, July 17, 2021.
S-CON was created in 2018 as a Southern Foundation fundraiser and community event. All proceeds from the event go toward scholarships for Southern students.