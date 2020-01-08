WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley Road Runners Club hosted their annual Run into the New Year 5K and 1 Mile Walk at midnight Jan. 1.
About 50 runners came out for the race, which started at 11:45 p.m. in West Williamson, as participants literally ran into the New Year.
The Road Runners Club also hosted a free group run on New Year’s Day at 2 p.m., titled The Hangover Run, which saw more than 60 runners come out, including several repeat runners from the night before.
Participants received a long sleeve T-shirt, a commemorative champagne glass and a spaghetti and meatball dinner with a salad, dessert and more.
The group run was the finale of the Road Runners Club’s Holiday Group Run Series as runners who participated in all three holiday group runs, the Earn it Before You Eat It Thanksgiving Run and the Christmas Eve Eve Eve run, received a finisher’s medal and a hoodie after completing the series.
For more information on the Tug Valley Road Runners Club, visit https://www.facebook.com/TugValleyRoadRunnersClub/.