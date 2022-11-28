Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Sen. Patricia Rucker is no longer challenging Sen. Craig Blair for his position as West Virginia Senate president, Rucker announced Tuesday.

State senators pick their president themselves, so Rucker’s victory depended on support from her colleagues.

