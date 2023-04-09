WILLIAMSON — A Washington Post columnist and University of Maryland-Baltimore professor visited Mingo County last week.
Paul Waldman and Tom Schaller Ph.D. sought information relating to a new book they are penning.
The round-table discussion hosted at Downtown Yoga was held Friday, April 7 with attendees that included former House of Delegate members and attorneys Nathan Brown and Justin Marcum, Health Department members Keith Blankenship, Jimmy Copley, and Shawn Marcum, former Mingo County Board of Education President William “Bill” Duty, former coal miner Raymond Chafin, college student Rebecca Jude and Attorney William Duty.
The event was hosted by the owner of Downtown Yoga, Heather Wolford.
Waldman and Schallar explained that they look to publish a book on rural politics across the United States. The pair came to Mingo County trying to find answers on how Mingo County and West Virginia as a whole, voted for Democrats for so long and then suddenly, swung oppositely and began voting Republican.
As HD Media has reported, West Virginia now has more registered Republican voters than Democrat voters.
As of April 2022, Mingo County still had more registered Democrat voters than Republican voters by a margin of almost 2-1.
The duo began the discussion with how the narrative changed in such a short period of time. Other topics ranged from the opioid epidemic to public health, to the history of West Virginia politics.
Waldman and Schaller included Mingo County on the list of places they want to visit because of its political history. The discussion lasted for over three hours.
Waldman has authored or co-authored four books on media and politics and his work appears in multiple newspapers and print media across the United States.
In addition to being a professor and author, Schaller was once a political columnist for the Baltimore Sun and has published commentaries in the New York Times, the Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, the American Prospect, Politico, and the New Republic.
Additionally, Schaller has appeared on ABC News, MSNBC, the Colbert Report, National Public Radio, and C-SPAN. Schaller has further lectured on American elections in 19 countries.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.
