WILLIAMSON — The Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade Friday triggered instant ramifications for both West Virginia and Kentucky.
A West Virginia state law from 1882, with backing from the passing of Amendment One on ballots in 2018, became enforceable again after the Supreme Court decision Friday. Amendment One removed protections for abortion care from the state’s constitution and restricted the use of Medicaid funds for the procedure.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice released a statement Friday and said he was considering calling a special legislative session to clarify language in the state code concerning abortion.
“I applaud the Supreme Court’s courageous decision today,” Justice said. “I’ve said many times that I very proudly stand for life and I am rock-solid against abortion, and I believe that every human life is a miracle worth protecting. I will not hesitate to call a special session after consulting with the Legislature and my legal team if clarification in our laws needs to be made.”
The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, the state’s only abortion provider, stopped offering abortion services to patients immediately after the decision and cancelled all upcoming procedures, according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
The law in question criminalizes abortion for both the person who receives the service and medical professionals who provide it. There are no exceptions.
In Kentucky, a “trigger law” went into effect immediately, banning nearly all abortions for the state.
Kentucky’s trigger law defines a fetus and embryo as an “unborn human being,” and states that, if Roe is overturned, “no person may knowingly administer to, prescribe for, procure for or sell to any pregnant woman any medicine, drug or other substance with specific intent of causing or abetting the termination of the life of an unborn human being.”
Likewise, no person may “use or employ any instrument or procedure upon a pregnant women with the specific intent of causing or abetting the termination of the life of an unborn human being.”
Only if an abortion is necessary to “prevent the death or substantial risk of death . . . or to prevent the serious, permanent impairment of a life-sustaining organ of a pregnant women” can a physician perform an abortion in Kentucky without risking a Class D felony charge, according to the law. The law does not include exceptions for rape or incest, or for a minor seeking an abortion.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released a statement following the decision Friday condemning the fact that the law has no exceptions.
“Today’s decision triggers an extremist Kentucky law that creates a total ban in Kentucky that will eliminate all options for victims of rape or incest,” Beshear said. “As the former chief prosecutor of Kentucky, I know that these violent crimes happen, and not having options for victims of rape and incest is wrong.”
A statewide referendum is also set to take place in Kentucky this fall to ask citizens whether the state constitution should be amended to deny one’s guaranteed right to an abortion. Residents will vote on whether to add this sentence to the state’s constitution: “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to an abortion or require the funding of an abortion.”
A reproductive rights rally held in Pikeville Sunday to oppose the decision brought out more than 250 protestors to the old courthouse downtown. Speakers during the event organized by Pikeville Pride echoed the same frustrations with the court’s decision, and vowed to fight for continued access to what they said is needed healthcare.
Hillary Hall, of Belfry, said the impact of the decision leaves a heavy weight on her and others.
“It’s daunting to speak out in a community that tends to be on the conservative side of the spectrum,” Hall said. “But after the reversal of reproductive rights that have been in place for over 50 years, I can no longer stay silent. I woke up June 24th with less rights and choice than my grandmothers.”
Hall said she was also concerned about the impact the decision could have on other issues such as same sex marriage and access to birth control.