Williamson Daily News
WILLIAMSON - Customers at the Williamson Farmers Market were treated to a show Saturday afternoon as The Bedford Band out of Morehead, Kentucky, was on hand and performed for two hours along 3rd Avenue in Williamson.
The Bedford Band is a four-piece rock band that plays authentic rock and roll music with their own touch of soul.
They have became a regular in Williamson also playing several times at Starters Sports Bar and Grill.
The Williamson Farmers Market typically has a live musical performance set up every Saturday, weather permitting, as well as various food vendors on top of their regular vendors who set up and sell their products from every weekend.
The Williamson Farmers Market opens at 9 a.m. every Saturday during the months of May to September.