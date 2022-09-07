LOGAN — Southern WV Community & Technical College’s Early College Academy program has been growing, and interest has outpaced funding, according to a news release.
In the first year, the program had 22 students. That number grew to 103 last year, and this year Southern has 180 students interested in taking part.
Last year, Southern was able to supplement costs with COVID funds, which were not available this year.
Robert Shell Jr., the owner of Guyan International, became aware of the funding shortfall and donated $50,000 to the program for this year.
“Southern is the number one pathway for our local students,” Shell said. “This local college is offering a benefit to the social fabric of our community.”
Southern President Pamela L. Alderman said she is grateful that the Shell family has helped Southern keep pace with a growing demand for high school students to pursue their education.
“This will allow us to ensure that all the students who want to take part in this program have that opportunity,” Alderman said. “Mr. Shell has opened avenues to these students that would not have been possible without his support.”
The Early College Academy allows high school students the opportunity to attend college classes while still in high school. Some of the classes serve as high school credit and college credit, meaning students could get a jump on their college education, and in some cases, graduate with a degree(s) the same year they graduate high school.
Last year, five high school students graduated from Southern before receiving their high school diplomas. Three of those students graduated with both an associate’s in arts and an associate’s in science degrees. The other two graduated with associate in arts degrees. All graduated with general studies certificates.
“We are more than honored to partner with Mr. Shell to provide this opportunity to many of our students,” said Rita Roberson, chief development officer of Southern’s Foundation. “Mr. Shell has been a long-time friend and supporter of Southern. His dedication to our students is second to none.”