Representatives from Southern WV Community & Technical College met with Robert Shell Jr. of Guyan International to discuss a shortfall in funding for some Early College Academy students. Shell committed $50,000 to ensure that all students would have access to the program this year. Pictured from left, Carletta Fannin, executive assistant for Guyan International; Southern President Dr. Pamela L. Alderman; Robert Shell; Rita Roberson, Southern’s chief development officer; and Robert “Stacy” Dingess, Southern’s assistant director of development.

 Courtesy of SWVCTC

LOGAN — Southern WV Community & Technical College’s Early College Academy program has been growing, and interest has outpaced funding, according to a news release.

In the first year, the program had 22 students. That number grew to 103 last year, and this year Southern has 180 students interested in taking part.

