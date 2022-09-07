Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Damage left behind on Vinson Street after flooding in Williamson in early August.

 Courtesy of the city of Williamson

WILLIAMSON — Construction is anticipated to begin this week on some roadways in Williamson that suffered major damage in last month’s flooding event.

Mayor Charlie Hatfield announced Thursday that the West Virginia Department of Highways was expected to begin repairs after the Labor Day holiday.

