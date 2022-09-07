WILLIAMSON — Construction is anticipated to begin this week on some roadways in Williamson that suffered major damage in last month’s flooding event.
Mayor Charlie Hatfield announced Thursday that the West Virginia Department of Highways was expected to begin repairs after the Labor Day holiday.
“This morning we met with WVDOH officials concerning the immediate repair of Vinson Street,” Hatfield said. “The plan is to begin road construction/repair Tuesday, September 6. This will remedy the damage caused by the August 1 flash flooding.”
Hatfield also warned for those living and traveling in the area to be aware that construction may span several weeks.
“Please use caution when traveling in the area as this work may last up to several weeks,” Hatfield said. “Engineering plans are also in the works to resolve this reoccurring problem. More information will be provided as it develops.”
Rain in the forecast this week, however, may have the potential to delay the start of the repair project. Some repairs to those roadways that could be done at the local level, such as filling in some potholes, was reportedly completed in late August.
Hatfield previously said the situation for fixing the roads was more complicated. He said many of those would not be eligible for FEMA assistance. He said the hope is to at least get the roads back into the condition they were before the flood, then go from there to make improvements.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.