A major road slip occurred on Kentucky Route 292 in Martin County near the Pike County line after flood waters from the Tug Fork River receded on March 1.

 Submitted photo

After the waters of the Tug Fork river receded from the March 1 flood, a piece of the roadway on Kentucky Route 292 in Martin County gave way and fell into the river below. The slip occurred on a section of roadway just miles from the Pike County line near the community of Huntleyville. Slips on Route 292 have become a common occurrence in recent years in the low-lying sections of the road way stretching from South Williamson to Warfield, Kentucky. The road remains closed, and no update has been given on as to when it may reopen.