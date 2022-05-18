GENOA — A tourism destination in southern Wayne County continues to expand after a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of Trailhead Brewing Co. Grill & Bar took place Friday at the resort.
Rustic Ravines is a multifaceted destination that features cabins, yurts, camping, trail riding, a zip line, various event and outdoor opportunities — and now a restaurant.
Co-owner Joe Boffo, surrounded by state and county officials, cut the ribbon for the opening of the restaurant May 6 in Genoa.
“With the weather and the flooding issues, I was worried the event wouldn’t even be able to take place,” he said. “But, one thing I’ve learned about West Virginians is they show up and they make it happen. Nearly everyone that was supposed to attend made it, and it was a wonderful event.”
Trailhead Brewing Co. Grill & Bar offers a variety of menu items ranging from pizza, burgers and fries, steaks and Italian offerings.
Throughout the week, Boffo said it is best to call to make reservations to ensure a spot, but the multipurpose facility is typically open Fridays, Saturdays and some Sundays.
Boffo said the restaurant is just another way to expand the business’ footprint in Wayne County.
“Rustic Ravines really appreciates all the support we have received from so many people in the state of West Virginia,” Boffo said. “A special thanks goes out to the Director of Tourism, Chelsea Ruby, the people of Wayne County, Senator Capito, Senator Manchin, Congresswoman Miller, Wayne County Commissioners, the DOH, and many more.”
Boffo said he is excited for the support he has received thus far in his destination endeavor.
“Thanks so much to everyone for their continued support as we continue to expand our footprint here in Genoa, WV, with the grand opening of our Trailhead Brewing Co. restaurant this weekend,” Boffo said. “I never imagined Rustic Ravines and our additions being this big — and that’s from the guy who imagined the whole place from the get-go. Things have really took off and this place has taken on a life of its own.”
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who attended the event, said Rustic Ravines is a great example of a true tourism destination in southern West Virginia.
“Joe Boffo and everyone at Rustic Ravines has worked hard and steadily constructed a camping resort that not only offers wonderful cabins and yurts for overnight stays, but also has room to grow for future development,” she said. “One of my favorite things to see in places across our state is the growth over time of our local businesses, and today’s ribbon cutting celebration is an example of just that. Congratulations to Rustic Ravines, and I can’t wait to see what’s next!”
U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., also attended the event and praised Rustic Ravines and the effort to bring attention to the state’s natural beauty.
“In recent years, tourism has flourished in West Virginia,” Miller said. “The establishment of the New River Gorge as a national park, combined with a pandemic that caused many people to spend more time outside, created a boom in our state’s recreational tourism industry.
“Resorts like Rustic Ravines have also attracted people looking to experience the natural beauty of our great state,” she added. “Rustic Ravines truly has something for everyone, and their new Trailhead Brewing Company restaurant is the latest example. I am thrilled to see how Rustic Ravines has grown, and I look forward to watching them continue to thrive in the years to come. Thank you for all you do to bring more visitors, tourism, and commerce to southern West Virginia.”
The Trailhead Brewing Co. Grill & Bar will be a part of a multi-purpose facility, replacing the former conference center, with over 2,000 square feet available to rent for nearly any event.
This addition follows the construction of Rustic Ravines’ half-mile zip line, which opened in 2019.
Boffo said having an indoor option for events became a necessity.
“We are about to host our 16th wedding, we can house 60-70 people at a time, and that growth has kept us pretty busy,” he said.
Future growth is on the horizon for the resort, according to Boffo, with more additions coming soon.
“Our new Rustic Ravines ATV/RV Park will be breaking ground soon with 25 RV sites, a shower house, a playground and much, much more,” he said. “Our AML grant from 2019 came through to allow for the RV park.”
Boffo also said he will be adding more camping experiences for returning and new guests, including more cabins and tree house options.