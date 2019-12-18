WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for their newest member as Reflections Salon and Spa has officially moved into their new location at 169 East 3rd Ave., in downtown Williamson. Owners Tonya Cool and her husband, Shawn, transformed their new building, which was formerly Hatfield Sporting Goods. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Wes Wilson and Chamber President Chris Dotson orchestrated the ribbon cutting with several chamber members in attendance as well as Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield.