The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce assisted with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, Sept. 8, for a new dermatology clinic in downtown Williamson. Dermatology Associates and Surgery Center opened a Williamson location last month, giving them eight total locations across West Virginia. The first center was located in Beckley, and Dermatology Associates have since opened locations at Logan, Princeton, Charleston, Martinsburg, Hagerstown and Hurricane. Previously, the nearest dermatology center for Tug Valley residents was the Logan location or in Pikeville, Kentucky. The center is located at 150 East Second Ave., in Williamson, For more information, visit the company’s website at www.dascwv.com or call 304-237-5780.