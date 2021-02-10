WILLIAMSON — Instead of a ribbon, owners Tonya Webb and Sabrina Hatfield chose to cut a caution tape in front of The Old Hospital on College Hill as Williamson’s newest tourist attraction officially opened for business.
The nearly 100-year-old building, which originally housed Williamson Memorial Hospital, became a popular destination for paranormal tours in recent years as WMH partnered with the Tug Valley CVB to host tours through the building during the Halloween season.
In 2019, actor Tony Moran, who played the original Michael Myers in John Carpenter’s 1978 film “Halloween,” made an appearance at the Old Hospital on College Hill to meet fans at the conclusion of their tours.
In late 2020, Williamson residents Webb and Hatfield purchased the facility and plan to open the historic and spooky structure to the public year round.
“I have an emotional connection to these buildings. I was actually born here, and I lost two grandparents that I never actually met in this hospital,” Webb said. “So when I found out the buildings were coming up for sale, it was important for me to not only try to preserve a little bit of Williamson’s history but a little bit of my history as well.
“I approached Sabrina and asked her to join me in this business venture, and she’s like me, she really likes spooky stuff. So we really thought we could turn this building into something special not only for the locals but something that will bring more people into the area.”
The Old Hospital on College Hill will welcome guests in its newest capacity later this month, as they are hosting a series of Bloody Valentine’s Dinner and Flashlight Tours that will feature dinner options from local restaurants Starters, 34:Ate and The Steakhouse at the Southside Mall.
Webb said they are also taking reservations for several different types of tours including historic daytime tours, guided flashlight tours, evening paranormal tours and several VIP experiences including an overnight stay to perform paranormal investigations.
At the end of September, Webb said that Moran (Michael Myers) will also return. Moran is an ordained minister, according to Webb, and he will be on hand to perform weddings or renew wedding vows for interested couples.
For more information on The Old Hospital on College Hill, visit www.collegehillhospital.com or Facebook.