From left, Lou Ann Morris, Curtis Lester and Cletus Sartin, Jr. each retired at the end of the 2019-20 school year and were given plaques and recognized for their years of service at the regular meeting June 16 in Cinderella, W.Va.

 Submitted photo

The Mingo County Board of Education recognized 10 employees who resigned at the end of the 2019-20 school year at the regular BOE meeting Tuesday, June 16. Lou Ann Morris, a teacher, Curtis Lester, a custodian, and Cletus Sartin Jr., a bus operator, were present at the meeting and were given plaques for their years of service. The other professional retirees not present were Marsha Maynard and Dr. Douglas Jackson. Five other service personnel retirees were not present. they were Velvet Curry, a cook, Tammy Murphy, a secretary, Elizabeth Lively, an aide, Cheryl Goad, a cook, and Yvonne Hamby, an aide.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.