HUNTINGTON — The result of Cabell County and Huntington’s opioid trial has lain in limbo for more than 300 days.
However, with West Virginia settling with some opioid manufacturers mid-trial last week, there is hope a decision could be released soon.
Cabell County and Huntington took part in a months-long federal trial in Charleston last summer against drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. The city and county, through attorney Paul T. Farrell Jr. and others, argued the distributors blindly pumped millions of opioids into the region, creating and fueling the ongoing opioid crisis. They seek $2.6 billion they say is needed to abate the crisis over a 15-year period.
The trial was the first to happen among more than 2,000 similar cases filed nationally. A second opioid trial occurred this spring in state court but resulted in a $161.5 million settlement Wednesday with pharmaceutical manufacturers Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. and a group of companies owned by Allergan Finance.
Federal judge David A. Faber has yet to release his decision in the Huntington and Cabell County case nearly a year later, but during a meeting of the Cabell County Commission Thursday, attorney Mike Woelfel, an attorney for the county, said he believes the decision will be released in a month or so.
“Bear in mind, I said October of last year, too,” he said.
Woelfel said Faber is very deliberative and methodical in his decision making, which makes it harder for the losing side to appeal.
“I think we are going to have a good verdict,” he said. “I don’t have a crystal ball, but I believe what we did was prove our case.”
Asked his opinion, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said he decided several months ago he would stop asking when the verdict would be coming.
“When it comes, it comes,” he said. “The manner in which we will be able to deal with this scourge will be defined by the verdict. In the meantime, we continue our daily fight against the influx of opioids.”
AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson, are accused of shipping more than 127 million dosage units of opioids into the county over an eight-year period. As opioids became more regulated and the number of pills shipped was reduced, those with substance use disorder were forced to turn to the illicit market and heroin for their use, the plaintiffs argue.
However, the firms hold the Drug Enforcement Administration, doctors and West Virginia’s history of poor health as the reasoning for the shipments, denying that the gateway between their legal pills and illicit street opioids exists.