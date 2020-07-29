WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission voted in their regular meeting Tuesday, July 21, to limit public access to the Mingo County Courthouse once again, along with other restrictions.
The commission unanimously decided on several restrictions, including having the bailiffs at both the courthouse and the annex building keep the doors locked at all times at the entrances, and escorting customers to the particular office they need to visit.
Masks or face coverings are mandatory for anyone entering the building unless you fall within the guidelines set forth from the governor’s office to not be forced to wear a mask.
Temperature checks are also going to be conducted at the door, and anyone refusing a temperature check will be denied entrance.
Only two customers will be allowed in any office at any given time, until further notice.
The changes came after a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the area, as Mingo County has jumped to more than 100 total cases in July after entering the month with only 17 total cases.
Mingo County Health Department Administrator Anthony Keith Blankenship attended the meeting to brief the commission on the current rise in cases within the county and recommended stricter access to the courthouse.