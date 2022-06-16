WILLIAMSON – Multiple restaurants in downtown Williamson are hosting fundraisers through the weekend for Trooper Jennings.
According to the West Virginia Troopers Association, Jennings suffered an accident at his home recently while working on his roof, where he broke both arms, both wrists and his back in multiple places.
Andy’s Pizza and More, who was the first to announce their Trooper Jennings day, will donate 25 percent of all proceeds from sales Thursday, June 16.
Three Guys Pizza and Brew will also donate 25 percent of all its sales Thursday, June 16.
For Friday, June 17, 34:Ate plans to donate 25 percent of its proceeds to the family.
Sazon Mexican Restaurant will donate 20 percent of its proceeds on Friday, June 18.
If there are any additional restaurants participating not yet on this list, email them to npeyton@hdmediallc.com to be added.
There is also a Go Fund Me for the family posted on the West Virginia Troopers Association Facebook page.