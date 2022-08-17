Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

20220803-wdn-flooding 2.jpg

Flooded streets in Williamson on Monday, Aug. 1.

 Courtesy of Wes Wilson

WILLIAMSON — Work is continuing to find resources for areas that sustained damage in the recent flooding events at the end of July and in early August.

Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield said there were many roads in downtown Williamson that sustained major damage from flooding Aug. 1. Residents from the Vinson Street area approached the council during its meeting Thursday to ask about repairs.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

