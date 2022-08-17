WILLIAMSON — Work is continuing to find resources for areas that sustained damage in the recent flooding events at the end of July and in early August.
Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield said there were many roads in downtown Williamson that sustained major damage from flooding Aug. 1. Residents from the Vinson Street area approached the council during its meeting Thursday to ask about repairs.
“Because of the recent flooding, the devastation to many properties on Mulberry Street and Vinson Street, we’d like to see some paving before the winter comes in,” said John Dillard. “I don’t even remember the last time those streets were paved. I don’t even see the potholes repaired. Coming and going to my property up those streets has been a challenge.”
Hatfield said surveyors had recently been in the area to assess the damages.
Hatfield said the threshold for FEMA assistance was $3 million in damages. He said Williamson alone could not meet this threshold. However, he said that because the storms that lasted nearly two weeks were considered a single weather event, the flooding in July sustained mainly in the Gilbert area would also count toward the estimate, as well as damages sustained in Chattaroy and Delbarton Aug. 1.
“There’s a $3 million threshold, they told me it’s called an indicator,” Hatfield said. “They told me if there was enough damage that occurred as a result of the storm here in this area we’ll be declared that. The concern is that we won’t reach the $3 million threshold. The good news is that they allowed us to include the damage that occurred over in Gilbert Creek into that, even though it was a four days earlier storm.”
Hatfield said there would be a survey posted and shared through council members for residents to report damage to personal property. He said it is not a FEMA application, just a preliminary survey, but it will also assist in gathering information to properly calculate the cost of damages to count toward getting federal assistance in the county.
Hatfield said the situation for the roads, however, was more complicated. He said many of those would not be eligible for FEMA assistance. He said the state is expected to take care of the sink holes that formed “right away,” but he did not have a date for those repairs. He said the hope is to at least get the roads back into the condition they were before the flood, then go from there to make improvements.
Hatfield also posted resources for businesses to the city’s Facebook page, and mentioned them again during the council meeting Thursday. He said he plans to post more resources as information becomes available.
The Small Business Administration’s website offers disaster assistance.
“These are for small businesses in our region, which includes Mingo County,” Hatfield said. “The application is streamlined, and I strongly encourage you to consider if the flooding event affected your business. Please share this information if you know of a business owner affected in Mingo County or other counties identified in the links.”
Williamson Fire Chief Joey Carey said his crews performed a water rescue in Goodman Hollow before he sent crews to perform additional rescues in Delbarton. He said in response to the flooding event, he split his crews into response teams and that he was happy to report they were able to respond to all calls for help that morning.
Carey said his crews were still working to clean up the mud and debris left behind on several city streets from the storm.
Neighboring Kentucky is also recovering from recent flooding.
In an update provided Aug. 11, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is now moving from the emergency phase to the stabilization phase.
“I see our response to this flooding in three phases: emergency, stabilization and rebuilding,” Beshear said. “This was the most devastating and deadly flooding our commonwealth has experienced in my lifetime. But the good news is, we are likely out of the emergency phase of responding to this disaster. Now we move into the stabilization phase, and then we can start rebuilding.”
Beshear said there are 38 confirmed fatalities in five counties. The increase is due to the loss of Aaron “Mick” Crawford, a Knott County High School student who died after assisting with cleanup efforts.
A total of 1,334 rescues were completed between July 28 and Aug. 2 by the Kentucky National Guard, the Tennessee National Guard, the West Virginia National Guard, the Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. Twenty local organizations — including state parks, churches, schools and community centers — are currently housing 483 survivors.
Beshear said 100% of assessments on public bridges had been completed, with 1,098 bridges inventoried. As of Aug. 11, 27 state and county bridges remain impassable; 32 bridges have been identified for replacement, and an additional 52 bridges have been identified as needing repair. At least 153 landslides and mudslides that were blocking roadways have been removed and repaired.
Residents in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties are also now eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance benefits and can file an application through the Kentucky Career Center website or by phone at 502-875-0442.
Private businesses and organizations are also continuing mutual aid and fundraising efforts for those impacted by the flooding in eastern Kentucky.